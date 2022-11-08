Hield supplied 20 points (6-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans.

Hield didn't have his best shooting performance against the team in which he started his NBA career, but his final stat line was still decent -- he has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games and in five of his last six contests. During that six-game span, the veteran shooter is averaging 22.3 points per game while making 49.5 percent of his shots and 44.8 percent of his three-point attempts.