Hield racked up 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 137-134 loss to the Spurs.

Hield has shot just 6-for-16 from the field across his last six quarters of play, and while there's no question the veteran can be a deadly scorer and an above-average shooter when he's at his best, that hasn't been the case in the early going of the season. His role as a starter is completely safe for now, though, and he will try to bounce back Saturday at home against another rebuilding team such as the Pistons.