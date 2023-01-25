Hield posted 19 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and four steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 win over the Bulls.

Held wasn't particularly efficient from the floor during Tuesday's victory, but he had plenty of shot volume and scored at least 19 points for a second consecutive game. The 30-year-old also contributed in other areas, and his four steals and three blocks both marked his highest totals of the season. He's scored in double figures in all but one of his appearances in which he's played at least 30 minutes, averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per game over 36 such outings.