Pacers' C.J. Wilcox: Inks two-way deal with Indiana
Wilcox signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Friday.
Wilcox spent last NBA season on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers and spent most of his time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 10.4 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting form the field. Wilcox has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2016-17 season when he was with the Magic, and given the quality backcourt depth the Pacers boast this season, numerous injuries may be the only way he finds legitimate playing time with Indiana.
