Wilcox generated 22 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes during the Pacers' 116-79 win over the Nets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Wilcox was lights-out from three-point range, leading to a team-high scoring total and his best effort of summer league play overall. The 27-year-old brings a solid amount of NBA experience and also enjoyed some success in the G-League last season over 12 games, turning in averages of 9.5 points (on 45.1 percent shooting) and 1.8 rebounds across 19.2 minutes. Wilcox could conceivably carve out a role in the Pacers' backcourt rotation in the coming season with a strong enough preseason and training camp.