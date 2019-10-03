Pacers' C.J. Wilcox: Questionable for preseason opener
Wilcox is questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Kings with a right quad strain, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Wilcox earned a camp invite with the Pacers after missing the entire 2018-19 season with a torn right Achilles. While he's fully recovered from his Achilles injury, a quadriceps issue is threatening his availability for Friday's exhibition contest.
