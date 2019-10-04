Pacers' C.J. Wilcox: Ruled out Friday
Wilcox (quadriceps) was ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Kings.
Wilcox was listed as questionable with a right quad strain but won't play in the preseason opener. The 28-year-old missed the entire 2018-19 season due to an Achilles injury and received a camp invite with the Pacers.
