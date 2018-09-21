Pacers' C.J. Wilcox: Tears Achilles, to miss 2018-19 season
Wilcox suffered a torn right Achilles during an offseason workout and will miss the entire 2018-19 regular season.
Wilcox was inked to a two-way deal in early August after being a member of the Blazers last season. He spent most of his time in the G-League, where he averaged 10.4 points on 45.1 percent shooting. Wilcox will spend this season focusing on recovery with the hopes of playing during the 2019-20 campaign.
