Payne posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 17 minutes in Monday's 124-108 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Payne moved to the bench after drawing the spot start in Saturday's preseason win over the Thunder, and he was one of five Indiana players to score in double figures against San Antonio. The veteran guard signed a training camp contract with the Pacers on Thursday and will have one more opportunity to prove he belongs on the regular-season roster. However, given Indiana's backcourt injuries, he has a solid chance to stick around.