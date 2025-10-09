Pacers' Cameron Payne: Signs with Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payne signed a training camp deal with the Pacers on Thursday.
In a related move, the Pacers waived Delon Wright (head). The Pacers are in need of some backcourt depth, and it's worth noting that T.J. McConnell is dealing with a hamstring injury. Payne holds career regular-season averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
