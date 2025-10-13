default-cbs-image
Payne won't start in Monday's preseason game against the Spurs, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

With Andrew Nembhard (rest) returning to game action, Payne will retreat to the bench. The 31-year-old point guard is competing for a spot on the team's regular-season roster and appears to have a solid chance given Indiana's injury-riddled backcourt.

