LeVert registered 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over the Hawks.

The 26-year-old rebounded from Wednesday's 14 points on 27.8 percent shooting to post his fifth 30-plus point scoring output of the season. LeVert also chipped in with one of his best defensive efforts of the season, matching his season high with three blocks along with two steals. The fifth-year forward will look to build on Thursday's bounce-back performance Saturday at home against the Wizards.