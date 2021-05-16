LeVert mustered 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

The Pacers have been missing several important contributors on the offensive end of the court in recent weeks, but LeVert has managed to take a step forward when the team has needed him. He has scored at least 20 points in five games in a row while also recording at least 10 assists three times in that span -- averaging 23.2 points and 9.4 assists per game during that stretch.