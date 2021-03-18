LeVert totaled 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Nets.

LeVert continues to work his way back from a well-publicized absence, turning in his best game for the Pacers. The playing time has increased across each of his first three games since returning and the production has followed suit. He should now be active in all formats and despite a couple of flaws in his fantasy game, he should be able to flirt with top-80 value the rest of the way.