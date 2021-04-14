LeVert scored 26 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

It was another strong outing for the former Net, as LeVert scored at least 20 points for the fourth time, while also recording multiple steals plus blocks for the fourth time, in the last six games. The three rejections also tied his season high, and over those six contests the 26-year-old is averaging an impressive 22.5 points, 5.5 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes.