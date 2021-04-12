LeVert scored 34 points (14-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

LeVert combined volume with efficiency to post a big scoring night, as he had a 27.1 percent usage rate and a 78.1 percent true shooting percentage. The result was his biggest scoring night as a Pacer, and only the third time he's surpassed 20 points in 16 games with the club. While he's averaged 1.6 steals in that same 16 contest span, the three blocks should not be counted on going forward as he's averaged only 0.2 per game since joining Indiana.