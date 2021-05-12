LeVert collected 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 103-94 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

LeVert had another strong all-around performance and scored 20-plus points for the seventh time in his last eight contests. The guard has averaged a team-high 27.3 points over that stretch, and he's also added 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. If Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) remains out of the lineup, expect LeVert's huge role to continue.