LeVert is expected to miss 10-to-14 days after landing in the league's health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

LeVert isn't likely to return this season for Indiana unless the team unexpectedly advances in the playoffs. The 26-year-old had been effective since landing on the Pacers, averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 triples and 1.5 steals per game across 35 appearances. LeVert joins Jeremy Lamb (knee), Myles Turner (toe) and T.J. Warren (foot) as Indiana players who will miss Tuesday's play-in game.