LeVert had 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Blazers.

LeVert was one of three Indiana players that surpassed the 15-point mark and while the team was missing two of its best players in Domantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (toe), LeVert stepped it up and delivered an efficient performance. The former Nets guard, who looks completely recovered and has settled as a key piece in the Pacers' starting lineup for a while now, has scored 15-plus points in five straight games and should be one of the team's main scoring threats going forward, especially with Sabonis still sidelined.