LeVert (left kidney carcinoma) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

The 26-year-old was acquired by Indiana in January, but Saturday will be his first appearance with his new team after undergoing surgery to remove a small cancerous mass in his left kidney after the trade. Coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert doesn't have a minutes restriction, though the fifth-year pro still figures to face some limitations since he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 12.