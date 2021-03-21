LeVert registered 13 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's win over the Heat.

The 26-year-old's minutes have increased in every game he's played since returning to the lineup back on Mar. 13. Over his first five games as a Pacer, LeVert is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals while playing 31.4 minutes. LeVert should continue to start and provide fantasy managers with consistent points, three-pointers and steals along with decent rebounds and assists production.