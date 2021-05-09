LeVert produced 35 points (12-30 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-11 FG, 14 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 133-132 OT loss to the Wizards.

LeVert amassed a season-high 30 shot attempts in the narrow loss as he continues to make up for Malcolm Brogdon's (hamstring) absence. LeVert is a dependable fantasy option with or without backcourt injuries and is at his best when he's roaming free at the perimeter and creating his own shots. He's manning the point more often in Brogdon's absence, and it provides a noticeable uptick in the assist column.