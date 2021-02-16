LeVert (abdomen) is closing in on a return to non-contact basketball activities, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
According to head coach Nate Bjorkgren, LeVert is "moving better and better each day." A return to non-contact basketball activities would certainly be a big step in the right direction, though he still has plenty of hurdles to clear before seeing any game action.
