LeVert (left kidney carcinoma) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns

LeVert was traded to the Pacers in January but hasn't yet appeared in a game for his new team after undergoing surgery to remove a small cancerous mass in his left kidney in late January. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that LeVert is expected to make his debut with the team Saturday, and the Pacers will officially designate him as questionable ahead of the game. The 26-year-old could be brought along slowly following his lengthy absence, but he could develop into a high-usage sixth man for Indiana when he's free of restrictions.