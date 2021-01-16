LeVert (not injury related) will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is obviously a serious concern for LeVert, and more tests may have to be done. Until there's a better understanding of what he's dealing with, LeVert will be listed as out indefinitely. That puts fantasy managers in a tough position, but, for now, he can be benched. While he's out, Justin Holiday, Edmond Sumner and Doug McDermott should retain their elevated roles in the rotation.