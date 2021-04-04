LeVert totaled 18 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 win over the Spurs.

With a host of Pacers out of the lineup, LeVert propped up the backcourt and helped propel the team to their highest point total of the season. The absence of Malcolm Brogdon helped Levert open up the flood gates with 19 shot attempts snd nine assists. With or without the presence of his fellow starters, LeVert's contribution will remain significant.