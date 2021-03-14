LeVert had 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes against the Suns on Saturday night.

In his first action since mid-January, LeVert had some rust to shake off, but he fared well considering the long layoff. LeVert hoisted 14 shot attempts, and while he missed all four of his threes and committed four turnovers, it's a great sign that he was already cleared to play 27 minutes. The ex-Net will likely continue to function as the Pacers' starting two guard going forward.