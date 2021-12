LeVert contributed 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 102-100 loss to Golden State.

LeVert has now drilled seven total threes over his last two contests, knocking down seven of 13 attempts. He continues to see an appealing workload for fantasy managers, logging 33 or more minutes in four of his last five contests. LeVert is averaging 21.1 points and 4.2 assists over that stretch, both well above his 2021 season averages.