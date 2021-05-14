LeVert (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
LeVert has been one of the primary scorers for the Pacers since Malcolm Brogdon went down with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old had been playing well recently, averaging 27.5 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last four games. If LeVert is forced to miss Saturday's game expect T.J. McConnell to start in his place.
More News
-
Pacers' Caris LeVert: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Pacers' Caris LeVert: Questionable with bruised knee•
-
Pacers' Caris LeVert: Drops team-high 24 in win•
-
Pacers' Caris LeVert: Tallies 10 assists•
-
Pacers' Caris LeVert: Logs second-straight double-double•
-
Pacers' Caris LeVert: Bounces back with double-double•