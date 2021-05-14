LeVert (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

LeVert has been one of the primary scorers for the Pacers since Malcolm Brogdon went down with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old had been playing well recently, averaging 27.5 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last four games. If LeVert is forced to miss Saturday's game expect T.J. McConnell to start in his place.