LeVert is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Bucks due to a bruised right knee.

LeVert continues to be an essential piece of the Pacers' offense, and over the past four games, he's averaged 27.5 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. If he sits out Thursday, the Pacers would be extremely shorthanded, as Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Edmond Sumner (knee) are all sidelined already. If LeVert sits, more minutes and usage would be available for T.J. McConnell, Aaron Holiday (toe), Justin Holiday and Kelan Martin.