LeVert tallied 36 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 36 minutes in a loss to Brooklyn on Thursday.

LeVert couldn't carry the Pacers to a win over his former team, but he left nothing on the floor in finishing with his second-highest scoring total of the campaign. The fifth-year guard posted a fantastic shooting effort, drilling 14 of his 24 shots, including five of nine from three-point range. His 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals on the season are all career-best marks.