LeVert (left kidney carcinoma) will sit out Friday's game against the Lakers before making his Pacers debut in Saturday's game against the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

LeVert hasn't played for the Pacers since being acquired back in January as part of a four-team trade centered around James Harden. While LeVert was taking a physical leading up to the trade being finalized, doctors detected a small cancerous mass on his left kidney, for which the 26-year-old underwent surgery in late January. Now that he's been cleared for full participation and a return to action, the only thing left to be seen is how much of a workload he'll handle with his new team. It's certainly possible that the Pacers slowly work LeVert back in while ramping up his on-court activity over the course of a few games. Once he's free of restrictions, LeVert could serve as a high-usage sixth man for Indiana, a role similar to the one he filled in Brooklyn.