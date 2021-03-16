LeVert had 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Playing in his second game since returning from an extended absence, LeVert saw 29 minutes of action and turned in another solid all-around performance. He cut down on his turnovers (one) after committing four giveaways Saturday at Phoenix and drained three three-pointers after going 0-of-4 from downtown in his Pacers debut. LeVert should be locked in to the starting shooting guard spot going forward.