LeVert scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

LeVert led the team in shots from the field in the absence of Myles Turner (ankle), Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hip). However, his production was a bit deflated as he failed to convert any of his three attempts from beyond the arc. More positively, Levert chipped in across the stat sheet otherwise, handing out at least four assists for the 10th time in his last 12 games.