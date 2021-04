LeVert totaled 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in a 109-94 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

LeVert extended his double-digit scoring streak to 12 games but failed to record a defensive stat for the first time over that stretch. Prior to Monday's contest, the guard had recorded multiple defensive stats in six consecutive games. LeVert has averaged 20.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals across his last 12 contests.