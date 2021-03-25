LaVert scored 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

LaVert has struggled from the field in six games as a Pacer, but broke out Wednesday to eclipse 20 points for the first time with the team. Though inconsistent as a shooter, LaVert has consistently provided defensive stats and has notched at least one steal in six straight contests. LaVert should have plenty of opportunity to build on this performance, as he's topped 30 minutes in five consecutive contests.