LeVert posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Hornets.

LeVert had a bigger responsibility on offense with Malcolm Brogdon (hip) sidelined and Domantas Sabonis being limited by an ankle problem, and he responded by putting up a team-high scoring output. LeVert continues to settle well in the Pacers' backcourt and has scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests.