LeVert tallied 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 loss to the Bulls.

The 26-year-old followed up Saturday's 26-point effort with another 20-point effort. LeVert has been on a roll over his last four games, averaging 19.0 points, 6.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 three-pointers while shooting 46.9 percent from the field in that span. The fifth-year guard will look to continue his impressive play Friday, when the Pacers travel to Orlando to play the Magic.