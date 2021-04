LeVert collected 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 132-124 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

LeVert's strong two-way play continued, as he scored 25-plus points with multiple defensive stats for the third consecutive game. The forward has shot very efficiently in his last three games, making 53.4 percent of his shot attempts. LeVert is averaging 29.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game over that span.