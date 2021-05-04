LeVert finished with 33 points (11-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 154-141 loss to the Wizards.

Since returning from surgery, LeVert has been able to put up mid-round value despite the fact his percentages remain somewhat questionable. With the Pacers currently running without a number of key pieces, LeVert has assumed a much larger role, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Those with shares in LeVert have to be thrilled with his recent uptick in production and obviously, it couldn't come at a better time.