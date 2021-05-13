LeVert (knee) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
LeVert will join a long list of Indiana players on the sidelines Thursday as he'll miss his first game since mid-March due to a bruised knee. With the 26-year-old sidelined, Justin Holiday, Kelan Martin and Cassius Stanley could all potentially see increased minutes.
