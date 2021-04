LeVert had 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four steals and a rebound across 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat.

LeVert was coming off an eight-point performance the last time out, but he bounced back here and was one of the Pacers' top offensive performers. LeVert has scored in double digits in eight of his first 10 games with the Pacers and is quickly settling as a reliable scoring presence in the backcourt alongside Malcolm Brogdon.