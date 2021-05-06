LeVert had 14 points (5-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

LeVert has settled in well as one of the Pacers' most reliable complementary scoring options behind Domantas Sabonis and his role has increased with the continued absences of players like Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Myles Turner (toe) and T.J Warren (foot). He had a rough shooting performance Wednesday, but that shouldn't erase the fact that LeVert had scored at least 15 points in eight straight games before this one. He's averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field since the beginning of April.