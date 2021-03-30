LeVert totaled eight points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 132-124 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

LeVert had his second consecutive game in which he shot the ball inefficiently. The forward is shooting just 25.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three over his last two contests. LeVert has been able to contribute in other areas to make up for the inefficient shooting and is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five games.