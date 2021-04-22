LeVert scored 28 points (11-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with six assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

LeVert continued to rack up usage and is averaging 19.7 field-goal attempts per game across his last seven contests. He did it all on Wednesday night, however, racking up at least six assists for the second time in his last 10 games. LeVert's defensive contributions have ticked up noticeably of late as well, as he's averaged 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that same 10-game span.