LeVert scored 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

LeVert was overshadowed by Domantas Sabonis' masterful performance, though he was strong in his own right. His line was highlighted by his fourth-double digit assist effort of the campaign. While his scoring fell off a bit from his recent form -- he scored 35 and 31 points in his last two games -- LeVert continues to earn big minutes and has also seen an uptick in ball-handling with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) sidelined.