The four-team blockbuster trade that sent LeVert to the Pacers has been made official, but LeVert has yet to join the team, Michael McCleary of the Indy Star reports.

LeVert is technically able to make his debut Sunday against the Clippers, but he'll have to get to the team first, and it's not clear when that will happen. If he plays, it's not immediately clear if he would start or be used in a sixth-man capacity like the Nets often opted to do. Either way, he should still see plenty of usage within the Pacers' offense.