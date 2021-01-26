LeVert underwent successful surgery Tuesday to treat a small mass on his left kidney.
LeVert isn't expected to require any further treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. He remains out indefinitely, with the team not yet providing an update on the timeline given previously by general manager Kevin Pritchard, who suggested it would be 6-to-8 weeks before he's able to pick up a basketball.
