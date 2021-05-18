LeVert (COVID-19 protocols) will miss Tuesday's play-in game against Charlotte due to health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

LeVert had been bothered by a migraine in Sunday's season finale against the Raptors but was expected to be ready for the play-in tournament. However, his placement into the league's health and safety protocols means he will likely be sidelined for multiple games if Indiana advances into the playoffs. It's been a brutal season of health issues for the 26-year-old, and his absence from the lineup will be a big blow to the team's chances to advance. Aaron Holiday (toe), Edmond Sumner (knee) and Justin Holiday are candidates to see increased minutes with LeVert sidelined.