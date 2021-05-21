Stanley recorded 11 points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist across eight minutes during Thursday's 142-115 loss to the Wizards.

Funnily enough, the 11 points marked a season high for the 21-year-old rookie as he got hot in garbage time of this blowout season-ending defeat. It was the first time in scored in double figures all season, with his previous high mark coming in a seven-point burst May 1 against Oklahoma City. Stanley didn't get a ton of opportunities to prove himself in his rookie campaign, averaging 3.9 minutes per game in 24 appearances.